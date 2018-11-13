Heritage Party won’t run for parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Heritage Party will not run for parliament in the upcoming election, the party said in a statement.

“After a comprehensive discussion the Heritage Party board decided not to participate in the early election of parliament. Heritage finds it significant for the upcoming electoral process to be completely legitimate with its content and procedures.

On this occasion we expressed hope and expected that the interim government and its leader would realize all commitments, without exception, of the velvet revolution. At least one of these key commitments – the provision of forming a truly democratic [parliament] through establishing a new electoral code, was factually not realized.

As a force standing in the origins of the pan-national movement, Heritage Party wishes good luck to our people in its responsible choice for truthfully deciding the path leading to new Armenia,” the party said in the statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan