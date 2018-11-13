Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-11-18

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

YEREVAN, 13 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 488.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.81 drams to 549.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.21 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.34 drams to 629.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 87.63 drams to 18940.91 drams. Silver price down by 2.78 drams to 222.47 drams. Platinum price down by 91.24 drams to 13386.13 drams.




