President Sarkissian considers desirable UNESCO’s participation in preservation of historical- cultural values in Gyumri


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay at the organization’s headquarters in Paris, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian and Audrey Azoulay discussed issues relating to Armenia’s active engagement within the organization, as well as the possibilities to present at best the Armenian culture and values in the structure.

They also touched upon UNESCO’s initiative on restoring the cultural heritage of the Iraqi city of Mosul. In this context they discussed an implementation of a joint program with Yerevan’s Matenadaran.

UNESCO Director-General highly valued Armenia’s efforts and successful experience in the integration of Syrian refugees, as well as providing them the right to education.

The sides highlighted the need and importance of promotion of cultural diversity, universal values and tolerance through joint cultural and educational programs.

The President of Armenia drew an attention on the ancient and rich cultural heritage of Gyumri, as well as its valuable historical-architectural buildings. Sarkissian said most of the buildings are in poor condition today and said that it would be desirable if UNESCO participates in the preservation and recovery works of these buildings.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




