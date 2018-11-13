U.S. vows to ‘squeeze’ Iran with sanctions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. US National Security Advisor John Bolton vowed to "squeeze" Iran "until the pips squeak", a week after a tough new round of sanctions came into force.

The latest round of sanctions have been viewed as the toughest yet and aim to cut Iran’s oil exports and cut off its banks from international finance.

Speaking in Singapore ahead of a summit, Bolton said: "We think the government is under real pressure and it's our intention to squeeze them very hard.

"As the British say, squeeze them until the pips squeak.

"We are also going to significantly increase the enforcement of sanctions,” he said, according to NDTV.

"There's no doubt Iran has already started to try and find ways to evade the sanctions both on oil in particular and financial markets," Bolton added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan