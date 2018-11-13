Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

U.S. vows to ‘squeeze’ Iran with sanctions


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. US National Security Advisor John Bolton vowed to "squeeze" Iran "until the pips squeak", a week after a tough new round of sanctions came into force.

The latest round of sanctions have been viewed as the toughest yet and aim to cut Iran’s oil exports and cut off its banks from international finance.

Speaking in Singapore ahead of a summit, Bolton said: "We think the government is under real pressure and it's our intention to squeeze them very hard.

"As the British say, squeeze them until the pips squeak.

"We are also going to significantly increase the enforcement of sanctions,” he said, according to NDTV.

"There's no doubt Iran has already started to try and find ways to evade the sanctions both on oil in particular and financial markets," Bolton added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 4063 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1880 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1544 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1463 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1440 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration