Investors study possibility of establishing copper smelting plants in Armenia, Pashinyan says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The content of mining in Armenia must change, whereby the concentrate won’t be exported from Armenia but it will rather be reprocessed and exported as finished products: potential investors are already studying the possibility of establishing copper smelting factories in Armenia, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament today in response to a question from MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan.

“Several investment programs are in place now, the meaning of which is the following – potential investors are studying the possibility of creating copper smelting factories in Armenia. This means that we won’t simply export the concentrate, but will reprocess it here, as a result we will have the metal, and from metals the products. This will convey a very different content to our mining sector. Of course, within this framework we have another important task – to define the highest modern nature protection standards,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about agriculture, he said that they are mostly carrying out programs in intensive farming.

On IT sector, Pashinyan stressed that the reduction of the 13% revenue tax encourages jobs with high salaries in this sector.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan