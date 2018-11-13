No monopoly, import or export ban in Armenia any more – acting PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 state budget draft of Armenia is inertial, based on the criteria obtained as heritage, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while delivering remarks during the debate of the budget draft in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“The impacts of decisions of ongoing political discussions are not considered at this stage, but this doesn’t mean that they won’t be considered and included at any moment. Nevertheless, I want to emphasize that turning changes have taken place in our budgetary policy”, he said, adding that their budgetary policy can be considered as promotion to work. According to Pashinyan, this issue is very important for them as they attach importance to the individual effort during the activity as a key condition for public changes. He says positive changes are impossible without an individual effort. The acting PM stated that as of now where there were talks about the economic development and growth, it meant that some people or a company will come from somewhere to develop the state and the government will be engaged in normalizing its relations with that company.

“However, by saying an economic growth, we mean the combination of common efforts. For us the important is that the economic structure must change aimed at becoming inclusive. This means that our political task is to create a real opportunity for each individual to carry out an economic activity. Today we believe that we have solved this task at the political level, there is no monopoly, restriction of economic activity, import or export ban in Armenia any more. Therefore, a key task for the future will be ensuring economic conditions so that each economic activity form will be affordable for all de jure, and a lot of people will be involved in works”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

