Azerbaijani reporter stationed in Russia suspected in espionage


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani reporter stationed in Moscow, Russia is suspected in spying for foreign intelligence services, Azerbaijani media reported.

Journalist Namik Hasanov found out that he is a spy suspect upon trying to return to Moscow from a trip to Baku.

He was alarmed by border guards at the airport that we is wanted in Russia and he will be arrested immediately upon arrival.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




