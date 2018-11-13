Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies aged 95

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Stan Lee, the colorful Marvel Comics patriarch who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling -- and saw his creations become a giant influence in the movie business -- has died at the age of 95, CNN reports.

Kirk Schneck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, told CNN that Lee was taken by ambulance from his Los Angeles home on Monday morning to Cedar's Sinai Medical Center, where he later died. The cause of death is not yet known, according to Schneck.

He was best known as the writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics, and the creator of Spider-Man, X-Men, and Black Panther, among many others.

Lee worked with Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko to create comic book superheroes with relatable human foibles, such as the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Daredevil and the Fantastic Four. In collaboration with writer Larry Lieber, he created the characters of Iron Man and Thor.

“I was bored with stories of perfect heroes who had no faults,”Lee once told the Sydney Morning Herald. “They didn't seem interesting to me. It seemed to me if I could take someone like Spider-Man – he’s worried about money, he’s not that successful with girls, he's worried about his aunt and her health. It’s the kind of hero that any reader can identify with, because he has the same problems they have. I know I would rather read that sort of story.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan