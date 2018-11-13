Naira Karapetyan steps in as MP replacing resigned HHK lawmaker
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Naira Karapetyan has stepped in as Member of Parliament, replacing resigned lawmaker Ruzanna Muradyan (HHK faction), Speaker Ara Babloyan announced at the beginning of today’s session.
He said that the Central Electoral Commission has presented the protocol on granting Naira Karapetyan the vacated mandate, as required by law. Karapetyan is next in line as a candidate in the HHK national electoral list.
Karapetyan assumed the duties of Member of Parliament in a swearing-in ceremony.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
