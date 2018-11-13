Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

FFA plans to build 33,000-seat stadium


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) is developing a construction project of a large national stadium, FFA President Artur Vanetsyan told reporters.

According to him, building a large 33,000-seat national stadium is his greatest dream.

He said that the renovation of the Hrazdan stadium will require huge expenses.

Other details about the new stadium were not immediately available. 

Vanetsyan also revealed that soon a renowned youth football expert will be invited to Armenia to assume the role of technical director of the FFA. He did not disclose the name of the would-be director.

He also said that there are plans to re-open the BKMA Yerevan, also known as CSKA Yerevan. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




