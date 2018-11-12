Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Acting PM’s wife visits Armen Dzhigarkhanyan in Moscow


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, who is in Moscow on a working visit, visited beloved actor, theatre director Armen Dzhigarkhanyan to learn about his health and just to talk, ARMENPRESS reports Anna Hakobyan’s spokesperson Arpineh Zargarian informs.

The famous actor received Mrs. Hakobyan with great joy, noting that such visits are extremely important and anticipated by him, particularly now, when it’s a hard period for him. He was curious about how people feel and live in Armenia, and what the weather in Yerevan is like.

At the end of the warm meeting Anna Hakobyan and Armen Dzhigarkhanyan agreed to meet in Yerevan next time when the weather becomes warmer and the actor feels better.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




