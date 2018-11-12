100 million USD military credit agreement with Russia is signed, Defense Ministry observes opportunities of a new military credit – Tonoyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A 100 million USD military credit with Russia is already signed, ARMENPRESS reports acting Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan told the reporters during a press conference at the ministry.

“We have not completed the talks over the supplies yet. The agreement is signed. There are some details over the supplies which are under discussion right now”, he said.

David Tonoyan added that the Defense Ministry observes the opportunities of a new military credit. He noted that the credit is not necessarily to be taken from Russia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan