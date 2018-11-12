Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

100 million USD military credit agreement with Russia is signed, Defense Ministry observes opportunities of a new military credit – Tonoyan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A 100 million USD military credit with Russia is already signed, ARMENPRESS reports acting Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan told the reporters during a press conference at the ministry.

“We have not completed the talks over the supplies yet. The agreement is signed. There are some details over the supplies which are under discussion right now”, he said.

David Tonoyan added that the Defense Ministry observes the opportunities of a new military credit. He noted that the credit is not necessarily to be taken from Russia.

 Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3942 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1638 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1440 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1409 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1364 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration