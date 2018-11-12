Humanitarian mission of Armenian MoD to be dispatched to Syria after some memorandum procedures are fulfilled  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Humanitarian mission of Armenian Defense Ministry will be dispatched to Syria after some procedures prescribed by memorandum are fulfilled, ARMENPRESS reports acting Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan told the reporters during a press conference at the ministry.

“At the moment some memorandum procedures over material and technical supply coming to end. It can end very quickly, maybe until the end of the year or the beginning of the next year. The group is fully ready and can be dispatched immediately after the completion of the procedure”, Tonoyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan