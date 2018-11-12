Armenia’s acting healthcare minister participates in World Innovation Summit for Health in Doha, Qatar

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan is in Doha, Qatar on a two-day working visit to participate in the 2018 World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), the ministry told Armenpress.

The summit, which gathered healthcare specialists, leading scientists and researchers, companies and businessmen from the field, aims at improving the global health, developing proposals for the innovative healthcare policies based on proofs, as well as serving as a cooperation platform for the leaders of reforms to discuss and search for solutions aimed at facing the global health challenges.

During the event medical topics will be discussed, the participants will touch upon the role of the private sector in the field and other key issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan