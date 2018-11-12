Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Armenia’s acting healthcare minister participates in World Innovation Summit for Health in Doha, Qatar


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan is in Doha, Qatar on a two-day working visit to participate in the 2018 World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), the ministry told Armenpress.

The summit, which gathered healthcare specialists, leading scientists and researchers, companies and businessmen from the field, aims at improving the global health, developing proposals for the innovative healthcare policies based on proofs, as well as serving as a cooperation platform for the leaders of reforms to discuss and search for solutions aimed at facing the global health challenges.

During the event medical topics will be discussed, the participants will touch upon the role of the private sector in the field and other key issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019

x
Most read of the week

20:26, 11.08.2018
Viewed 3893 times
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West planning to visit Armenia to adopt baby boy

14:25, 11.10.2018
Viewed 1499 times
Actor Levon Muradyan dies at 60

18:22, 11.09.2018
Viewed 1395 times
Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan conquers world champion title

17:03, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1389 times
Caretaker FM holds meeting with ambassadors of Sweden, Finland and Denmark

15:19, 11.06.2018
Viewed 1340 times
Erdogan slams U.S. sanctions on Iran



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration