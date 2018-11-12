President of Artsakh convenes working consultation around issues on 2019 draft state budget

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on November 12 around issues on the 2019 draft state budget, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President underlined the imperative of having a realistic budget, maintaining clear-cut social directivity and proportionality, giving appropriate instructions to the heads of concerned structures to realize the set tasks.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan