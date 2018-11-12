Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Armenia’s Police Chief discuss law enforcement partnership in Moscow

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs General Vladimir Kolokoltsev had a meeting on November 10 with Armenia’s Police Chief Colonel Valery Osipyan in Moscow.

During the meeting, the Russian minister noted that Armenia and Russia are united by firm historic roots and many years of collegial relations, including in the law enforcement field, the press service of Armenia’s police HQ said.

The sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation within the framework of both existing and new criminal challenged and threats. One of the productive tools of bilateral partnership is the Unified Board of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and Armenia’s Police. The Russian minister expressed conviction that the upcoming sitting of the board will be held at the highest level in 2019, as always.

Issues concerning the intergovernmental tactical-preventive Search operation and joint work within Interpol were discussed.

Kolokoltsev expressed readiness to continue the training of Armenian experts in agency educational institutions and qualification trainings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan