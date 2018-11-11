Pashinyan arrives in Paris as world leaders gather for 100th anniversary of World War I Armistice events

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Paris, France on a working visit, the PM’s office said.

On November 10, Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan visited the Picasso – Blue and Rose exhibition in Musée d’Orsay dedicated to Pablo Picasso’s blue and rose periods.

Other heads of delegations that arrived in Paris for the 100th anniversary of World War I Armistice also visited the exhibition.

The exhibition was opened September 18 and will run through January 6, 2019. More than 300 paintings of Picasso’s early period are displayed.

The Armenian caretaker PM and his wife also attended an official dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of the delegations taking part in the ceremony on commemorating the centenary of the Armistice that brought World War One to an end.

On November 11, Pashinyan will participate in the 100th anniversary of World War I Armistice ceremony and the Paris Peace Forum.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan