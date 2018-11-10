Goris community leader thinking about leaving RPA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Goris community leader Arush Arushanyan says he is thinking about leaving the Republican Party of Armenia, but has no plans to join any other party, Armenpress reports.

“As a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, of course, I am going to participate in the early parliamentary elections, but will not nominate my candidacy”, he told reporters in Yerevan, stating that he may leave the RPA.

The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9, 2018.

