Trump blames local authorities for massive, deadly forest fires in California

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump blamed the local authorities for the massive wildfires that broke out in California, reports Armenpress.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”, Trump said on Twitter.

At least 9 people have been killed in major wildfires in California’s north. The fires, which broke out on November 8, cover an area of 36.000 hectares: it destroyed almost 7000 buildings, mostly homes. Nearly 250.000 people were forced to leave their homes due to wildfires.

