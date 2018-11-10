Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 November

25 injured, 7 missing in Turkey military base blast


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in a military base in Turkey’s south-eastern Hakkari province, Anadolu reports.

According to preliminary reports, 25 military personnel have been injured in the blast.

Rescuers conduct search operations for the seven missing soldiers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration