25 injured, 7 missing in Turkey military base blast
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in a military base in Turkey’s south-eastern Hakkari province, Anadolu reports.
According to preliminary reports, 25 military personnel have been injured in the blast.
Rescuers conduct search operations for the seven missing soldiers.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
