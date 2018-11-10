Pashinyan proposes to fix pre-election debate on live broadcast by legislation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan proposed to form a tradition of pre-election debate on live broadcast starting from the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, Armenpress reports.

“I think there is a need for an important tradition during the upcoming parliamentary elections which must later be fixed by legislation. Debate on live broadcast with the participation of the top figures of all forces participating in the elections”, the acting PM sad on Facebook.

The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9, 2018. The parties and party alliances can submit their applications before November 14, at 18:00. The registration will be carried out by the Central Electoral Commission before November 19, at 18:00. The election campaign launches on November 26 and will end on December 7.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan