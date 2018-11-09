President of Artsakh convenes working consultation on socio-economic issues

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on November 9 to discuss a range of social and economic issues, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Special attention was paid to the public services provided to the population.

The President stressed the importance of improving the quality of public services, giving corresponding tasks to the heads of the concerned bodies.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, Vice Speaker of Parliament Vahram Balayan and other officials participated in the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan