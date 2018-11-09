Trump renews 1979 ‘national emergency with respect to Iran’

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed the national emergency with respect to Iran that was first declared in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, the White House said.

“On November 14, 1979, in Executive Order 12170, the President declared a national emergency with respect to Iran pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701-1706) and took related steps to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by the situation in Iran.

Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized, and the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing. For this reason, the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2018. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12170.

The emergency declared in Executive Order 12170 is distinct from the emergency declared in Executive Order 12957 on March 15, 1995. This renewal, therefore, is distinct from the emergency renewal of March 12, 2018.

This notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress”, the White House said in a press release titled “Text of a Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect To Iran”.

