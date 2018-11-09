Hundreds of structures destroyed in Northern California wildfires

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. A rapidly spreading wildfire in Northern California, USA has grown quickly, burning some 18,000 acres and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate, CBS News reported citing officials.

Acting California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in Butte County Thursday due to the "Camp Fire."

The local sheriff’s office said that an evacuation order has been issued for areas the town of Paradise, 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

"This fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so!" the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) tweeted.

Officials said the blaze has consumed more than 26 square miles so far.

Local authorities said several hundred structures have been destroyed, but an official count won't be available until they can get into the area.

Local firefighter chief Chief Darren Read told The Associated Press the destruction in Paradise could be near a thousand structures, according to CBS.

