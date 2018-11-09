LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.30% to $1963.00, copper price up by 0.08% to $6194.00, lead price down by 0.93% to $1922.00, nickel price down by 1.43% to $11740.00, tin price down by 0.42% to $19020.00, zinc price down by 1.86% to $2479.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.91% to $54500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.