Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-11-18

YEREVAN, 8 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 487.82 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.37 drams to 556.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 7.35 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.28 drams to 639.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 19.54 drams to 19290.26 drams. Silver price down by 0.40 drams to 230.08 drams. Platinum price down by 11.18 drams to 13691.94 drams.