Sona Hovhannisyan appointed acting rector of Komitas State Conservatory

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of acting minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan, founder-head of the Hover Choir, Honored Artist, Professor Sona Hovhannisyan has been appointed acting rector of the Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“Congratulations to Sona Hovhannisyan. My unconditional trust to the acting rector. The best changes continue”, the acting minister said on Facebook.

