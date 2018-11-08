NATO DEEP 2019 cooperation plan discussed at Armenian defense ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the Armenian defense ministry’s and NATO’s Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) cooperation plan, academic co-chair of the program, retired brigadier general Ernest Beno (Canada) visited Armenia November 6-8.

The purpose of the visit was to carry out preliminary discussions over the 2019 cooperation plan of the program with Armenian military officials, the defense ministry said.

As part of the visit, Beno delivered lectures on tactical and strategic level education in NATO countries for the audience of the V. Sargsyan military university and the academic staff of the National Defense Research University.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan