Armenia’s acting PM arrives in Astana, Kazakhstan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Astana on November 8, Armenpress reports.

The acting PM will participate in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




