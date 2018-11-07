Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-11-18

YEREVAN, 7 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 487.66 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.94 drams to 560.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.98 drams to 641.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 18.91 drams to 19309.8 drams. Silver price down by 0.65 drams to 230.48 drams. Platinum price вup by 166.36 drams to 13703.12 drams.