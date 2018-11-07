Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-11-18
YEREVAN, 7 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 487.66 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.94 drams to 560.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.98 drams to 641.96 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 18.91 drams to 19309.8 drams. Silver price down by 0.65 drams to 230.48 drams. Platinum price вup by 166.36 drams to 13703.12 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:24 I am confident we will manage to establish entirely new public-police relations as a result of joint work – Nikol Pashinyan
- 17:40 Three options under consideration for new Secretary General of CSTO, says Putin’s aide
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-11-18
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 07-11-18
- 17:05 French writer Nicolas Mathieu awarded Goncourt prize for literature
- 16:42 Armenia’s tourism potential presented at World Travel Market London 2018
- 16:38 Citizens of Russia, Netherlands, Serbia, Georgia and Iran released from jails in Armenia under amnesty law
- 16:34 Crashed truck was carrying 21 soldiers, 11 taken to Goris hospital
- 16:20 Injured servicemen transported to nearest hospitals
- 16:12 Yerevan 2019 city budget cut 1,7 billion drams
- 16:00 Four servicemen killed in military truck crash – new details
- 15:58 Labor and social affairs ministry’s 2019 budget to increase by over 34 billion AMD
- 15:52 President of Football Federation of Armenia meets FIFA President in Switzerland
- 15:48 UPDATED: Fatalities reported as military truck crashes in Armenia’s south
- 15:27 Agricultural product volumes envisaged to grow 16% by 2020
- 15:22 Nature protection ministry’s 2019 budget increases 58% against last year
- 15:15 Tbilisi begins city-wide decorations for New Year holidays
- 15:08 Acting agriculture minister not to participate in snap parliamentary elections
- 15:05 Emergency personnel join police forces in search operation for missing 12-year-old
- 14:57 Arsen Torosyan says ready to continue serving as healthcare minister
- 14:54 14 Armenian athletes to participate in World Sambo Championship in Romania
- 14:29 330 convicts, including 13 foreign citizens, released from prisons after pardon as of midday November 7
- 14:26 Governor of Ararat to run for parliament
- 14:22 Acting minister of nature protection receives new Ambassador of Sweden
- 14:21 Michael Douglas inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame
- 14:13 ‘Russian colleagues provide broad assistance to emergency situations sector’ – caretaker minister meets with Ambassador Kopirkin
- 14:12 Armenia and Artsakh participate in London World Travel Market
- 14:10 Ucom’s uCloud Solutions prices decrease by 20%
- 13:24 Economic competition commission to introduce legislative changes to cover Veolia Jur
- 13:06 New judge takes oath of office before president
- 13:05 Speaker Ara Babloyan will not participate in upcoming parliamentary elections
- 13:00 Governmental watchdog fines Veolia Jur 20 million drams for overpriced water meter procurement
- 12:55 Armenian-American Anthony Brindisi from upstate New York elected to U.S. Congress, several other ANCA-endorsed candidates win in midterms
- 12:40 Caretaker healthcare minister to run for parliament from Civil Contract Party district list in Yerevan
- 12:32 Armenia’s caretaker PM to visit Kazakhstan for CSTO meeting
13:08, 11.02.2018
Viewed 4108 times Weightlifting legend, ex-ambassador Yuri Vardanyan dead at 62
14:00, 11.02.2018
Viewed 2175 times Russian FM Sergey Lavrov weighs in on possibility of involving Artsakh as negotiations party in NK conflict settlement talks
10:01, 11.02.2018
Viewed 2113 times Armenian authorities approve U.S. motion on extraditing Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz
14:33, 11.01.2018
Viewed 2070 times Pashinyan presents vision for normalization of relations with Turkey
16:16, 11.01.2018
Viewed 1815 times ‘The man who showed us Istanbul” – Orhan Pamuk remembers friend, Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in touching New York Times op-ed