Crashed truck was carrying 21 soldiers, 11 taken to Goris hospital

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The military truck that crashed on the Goris-Vorotan (Kubatli) road was carrying 21 soldiers.

Four servicemen were killed in the crash.

11 have been hospitalized in the Goris Medical Center.

The hospital said the servicemen are currently being examined.

“They mainly sustained fractures and external traumas. Generally they are in moderate states,” deputy director of the medical facility Levon Hayrapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

Others were taken to the Sisian hospital.

“17 out of the 21 servicemen are out of danger, 8 have sustained various-degree bodily injuries. Medical examination continues,” defense ministry spokesperson Artrsun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

The truck overturned on its side.

