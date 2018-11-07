Four servicemen killed in military truck crash – new details

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Four servicemen have died when a military truck crashed on the 39th km of the Goris-Kubatli road in Armenia, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

All four were 20 year old conscripted soldiers who were enlisted to military service in 2017.

Hovhannisyan said that there are also injured.

Addition information will be provided, he said.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

