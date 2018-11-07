Agricultural product volumes envisaged to grow 16% by 2020

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of agriculture envisages to increase agriculture product volumes 16% by 2020, caretaker minister of agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan said during parliamentary committee debates of the state budget.

“A 4% growth of production volumes from fruit-vegetable and grape reprocessing is envisaged in the 2021 targeted timeframe. A 16% growth of agricultural goods volumes in the 2020 targeted timeframe,” he said.

The ministry will be allocated with 17,3 bilion drams from the 2019 budget.

He mentioned the increase food security of the country as a strategic goal.

Eight new databases will also be created.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan