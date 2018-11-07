Nature protection ministry’s 2019 budget increases 58% against last year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 6,7 billion drams will be allocated to the ministry of nature protection by the 2019 state budget – a 58% increase against last year’s allocation, caretaker minister Erik Grigoryan told reporters.

“However, this is as a consequence of re-distribution of programs under other agencies,” he said about the increase.

1,7 billion drams from the budget comprises the money for programs implemented with external support.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan