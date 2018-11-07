Governor of Ararat to run for parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Ararat Garik Sargsyan says he will run for parliament in the December 9 snap polls from Ararat in the district electoral system.

“I will participate in the election, I will represent Im Kayl [My Step] alliance, I will be nominated by the district lists in Ararat province,” he said.

