Governor of Ararat to run for parliament
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Ararat Garik Sargsyan says he will run for parliament in the December 9 snap polls from Ararat in the district electoral system.
“I will participate in the election, I will represent Im Kayl [My Step] alliance, I will be nominated by the district lists in Ararat province,” he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
