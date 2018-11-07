Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

New judge takes oath of office before president


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today presided over the ceremonial inauguration of a new administrative court judge.

Sarkissian congratulated the new judge, Robert Makeyan, and wished good luck.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration