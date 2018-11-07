New judge takes oath of office before president
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today presided over the ceremonial inauguration of a new administrative court judge.
Sarkissian congratulated the new judge, Robert Makeyan, and wished good luck.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
