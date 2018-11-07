Ariana Grande named Billboard's 2018 Woman of the Year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Pop singer Ariana Grande has been named Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year.

The superstar singer, songwriter, actress and activist will be presented with the award Dec. 6 at the 13th annual Women in Music dinner and awards gala in New York, Billboard reported.

Grande joins a history of icons who have been previously honored as Woman of the Year, including Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

“Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry,” says Ross Scarano, Billboard’s vp of content. “Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn’t hospitable to that sort of strength in young women. She’s got guts, she’s making some of the best music of her career, and she’s absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year.”

Over the course of her career, Grande has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart three times. Her latest chart-topper was August's Sweetener, home to the hits "No Tears Left to Cry" and "God Is a Woman" and scoring the largest streaming week ever for a pop album by a female artist upon its release.

Billboard is an American entertainment media brand owned by the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, a division of Eldridge Industries. It publishes pieces involving news, video, opinion, reviews, events, and style. It is also known for its music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, tracking the most popular songs and albums in different genres.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan