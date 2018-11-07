HHK must run for parliament, says ex-defense minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party (HHK) must definitely run for parliament in the upcoming election, according to former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, a member of the Executive Body of HHK.

“Being opposition is neither a privilege, nor an administrative tool, nor a high social position. It is an honorable opportunity to repent for your mistakes with actions, and not words,” he said, adding that a party that was in power for many years “simply doesn’t have the right to collect its accumulated experience, knowledge, professional team and go away, distancing from public life by ‘washing its hands’”.

The HHK is the former ruling party of Armenia. It is chaired by former President Serzh Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan