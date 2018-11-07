Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

President Trump congratulates Democrats on winning election to House of Representatives


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has congratulated the Democrats on their victory in the midterm elections to the House of Representatives, calling Democratic Leader of the lower chamber of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi, her spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted, TASS reports.

“President Trump called Leader Pelosi at 11:45 p.m. this evening to extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority. He acknowledged the Leader’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks”, Drew Hammill said.




