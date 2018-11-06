Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Hrachya Harutyunyan released from jail under amnesty


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS.  Hrachya Harutunyan, who was convicted for a traffic accident in Russian and extradited to Armenia, was released from jail on November 6 under amnesty, Harutyunyan told about this in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

“I feel well, I am in a good mood. How can I be bad if I am in freedom? I am thankful to everyone who supported me”, he said.

In July 2013 Hrachya Harutyunyan collided into a bus with a truck as a result of which 18 people had died and 60 were injured.  Hrachya Harutyunyan was convicted to imprisonment of 6 years and 9 months in Russia. In July 2017 Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia.

Later, in July 2018 the court made a decision to continue the imprisonment in an open regime, given that Harutyunyan is the only provider of the family.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




