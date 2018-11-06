2019 budget of NSS to increase 2 billion 207 million drams against last year’s allocation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 22 billion 580 million drams will be allocated to the National Security Service (NSS) by the 2019 state budget, NSS deputy director Aram Hakobyan said at parliamentary committee debates today.

He said that the number has increased by 2 billion 207 million against last year’s allocation.

He said that 83% of the next year’s budget will go for salaries, bonuses and other remunerations.

