Criminal case launched over death of soldier


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Criminal case has been launched over the death of soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Aristakes Azatyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

Earlier Artsakh’s defense ministry informed that soldier Aristakes Azatyan, born in 2000, has been killed on November 6, at 08:25.

The soldier received a fatal gunshot wound from his AK-74 rifle. 

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




