Armenia’s caretaker justice minister delivers remarks at Open Government Partnership meeting in South Korea, meets Speaker of Parliament, Cabinet members

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of justice Artak Zeynalyan has delivered remarks today at the Open Government Partnership’s Asia-Pacific Regional meeting in Seoul, South Korea, the justice ministry said in a press release.

In his remarks the caretaker justice minister thanked the Open Government Partnership for inviting Armenia to the meeting. He also thanked South Korea for hosting the event.

Speaking about the events that took place in Armenia in 2018 spring, Zeynalyan described them as “unprecedented and historic”, and noted that during those days the Armenian people realized their direct right to power through the “velvet”, peaceful, non-violent revolution.

“During April-May, citizens of Armenia took to streets and squares to realize their dream of having a better country. A country where the principles of the rule of law, protection of human rights and democracy will be truly materialized,” he said.

“And today, I, as a Cabinet member of the government formed by the people, have assumed great responsibility to materialize and initiate the positive energy that existed in the streets and squares of Armenia during spring of this year,” he continued.

As an important step, he mentioned the need to transform the revolution into institutional reforms, something that will be boosted after the upcoming elections.

Zeynalyan said that the continuous involvement of the society in the changes and reconstruction of the system is highly important.

“It is necessary to create a governance of expectations, by giving the public a list of changes with realistic timeframes. This is important because many are waiting for flawless decisions and exclusively positive results, which is very obliging,” he said, highlighting the direct participation and support of the civil society and businesses in the ongoing reforms.

As another important factor in materializing the revolutionary energy in Armenia, Zeynalyan pointed out accountability before the society, transparency, and to work openly – the government’s adopted policy.

As part of the visit, caretaker minister of justice Artak Zeynalyan has held meetings with Speaker of Parliament of South Korea Moon Hee-sang, Presidential Office representative Li Yongsan, Minister of Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum, Mongolian governmental chief of staff – minister Gombozhavin Zandanshatari, Kyrgyzstan’s justice minister Marat Jamankulov, and Georgian officials.

Bilateral cooperation issues were discussed at the meetings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan