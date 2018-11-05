Artsakh welcomes holding of a referendum in New Caledonia of France

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) welcomes the holding of a referendum in New Caledonia of France as another manifestation of peoples’ right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and a number of fundamental international documents. Recognition and implementation of this fundamental right is a norm in a democratic society, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh.

Regardless of the results, the holding of a referendum on independence in New Caledonia once again confirms that the realization of peoples’ right to self-determination is the most optimal way to solve such issues.

The international recognition of the fact of realization of its inalienable right to self-determination by the people of Artsakh should become the basis for the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, which will deter the aggressive aspirations of Azerbaijan, ensure the irreversibility of the peaceful settlement of the conflict as well as regional stability and security.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan