Opening ceremony of 7th Pan-Armenian Games to be held in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The 7th Pan-Armenian Games will be held in August 2019, reports Armenpress.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be held in Artsakh on August 6 for the first time in history.

The closing ceremony will take place in Yerevan on August 17.

The previous Games were mostly held in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan