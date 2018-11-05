CSTO spokesperson unaware of Belarusian candidature for Secretary General

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov told ARMENPRESS he has no information about the reported discussion of Belarus’s Security Council Secretary Stanislav Zas as a candidate for CSTO Secretary General.

“The issue of appointing a Secretary General of the CSTO can possibly be considered at the upcoming Collective Security Council session on November 8 in Astana,” Zaynetdinov told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier the Russian Kommersant newspaper reported that the CSTO is considering to appoint Zas as the new Secretary General.

Armenian general Yuri Khachaturov was removed from office as Secretary General of the CSTO on November 2.

But on November 5, a source told ARMENPRESS that Armenia will also nominate a candidate for the position.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan