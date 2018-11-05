Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 November

Iran to continue to sell oil despite US sanctions – President Rouhani


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Iran will continue to sell its oil despite the US sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Reuters reported.

“America wanted to cut to zero Iran’s oil sales ... but we will continue to sell our oil ... to break sanctions”, Rouhani said.

On November 5 the US sanctions against Iran entered into force. The sanctions are directed not only against Tehran, but also the countries and foreign companies which keep business ties with their Iranian partners.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




