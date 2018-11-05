After 5 months at sea, Ross Edgley becomes first man to swim around Great Britain

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. After spending 157 days at sea, a 33-year-old man came ashore Sunday and became the first person to swim around the mainland of Great Britain, according to Red Bull, the company that documented his feat.

Ross Edgley started the 1,791-mile trek June 1 in Margate, a coastal town in southeast England. On November 4, he returned to the same location in the morning and was met by 300 other people who swam the last half mile with him, CNN reports.

"I won't lie, getting a tad emotional now knowing it's coming to an end," he posted on Instagram on Friday.

For past five months, Edgley has endured rough seas, jelly fish stings, sharks and icy waters.

He never set foot on land throughout his journey.

He took rests by sleeping on a boat and fueled his body by eating around 15,000 calories a day.

He and the company called his effort The Great British Swim.