Civil Contract Party to participate in early parliamentary elections with My Step block

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Civil Contract Party will participate in early parliamentary elections with My Step block, head of Yelk bloc parliamentary faction, member of Civil Contract Party Lena Nazaryan told ARMENPRESS. To the question who will be comprised in their list, Lena Nazaryan answered that their political team and other public figures.

“I cannot tell names at the moment. When we form the final list, everything will be clear”, she said.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. Pre-election campaign will kick off on November 26. November 14 is the deadline for parties and blocks to submit applications.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan