NSS Armenia exposes clandestine group engaged in drug trafficking

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia has exposed and neutralized a large clandestine group engaged in drug trafficking and sales in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the NSS Armenia.

Particularly, the large-scale operative-investigative operations revealed that 3 Iranian citizens smuggled into Armenia through Meghri checkpoint opium of particularly large amount and hid it in an apartment rented in Yerevan. The other 2 accomplices, who were under the operative supervision of the NSS officers, tried to sell 1454 grams of the opium in Yerevan on November 2, but were caught during the deal.

In the sidelines of the criminal case the 3 Iranian citizens have been arrested. Preliminary investigation is underway. Measures are taken to reveal other members of the group.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan